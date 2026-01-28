Albert Ojwang murder probe set to begin on 7th March

The murder trial of Albert Ojwang is set to begin on 7th March, after the High Court scheduled multiple hearing dates for the case.

Presiding Judge Justice Diana Kavedza has directed that the hearing will take place on March 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st, when the Court is expected to start taking evidence and hearing witness testimonies.

The case has drawn public interest, with the prosecution expected to present several witnesses as it seeks to prove its case against the accused.

The defence is also expected to challenge the evidence and cross-examine witnesses as the trial gets underway of the high-profile case.

Protected witnesses will begin in the first two day as the six accused including Central Police Station OCS Samson Taalam remain in custody after being denied bail for fear of witness interference and public unrest.

The Court urged all parties to be ready to proceed on the scheduled dates to avoid further delays in the long-running case.

Meanwhile, a suspect in the Boma yangu Mukuru arson attack that left one child dead and three family members injured will remain in custody for 14 more days.

The Court has ordered that Ronald Nyakohe be held as police continue investigations into the incident, which occurred in the Mukuru area.

The attack, which involved setting a house on fire, sparked public outrage in the area, with residents calling for justice for the affected family.