Aldrine Kibet’s goal enough as  Kenya defeats Rwanda to match to the semis

The national under 18 soccer team Junior Stars, beat Rwanda 1-0 in their second group A match of the ongoing Council of East and Central Africa Football Federation (CECAFA) U18 Boys soccer tournament in Kisumu.

The win was enough to qualify Kenya to the semi finals with a game to spare. The semis are scheduled December 5th .

Aldrine Kibet scored the solitary goal in the 36th minute in a duel played at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium-Mamboleo on Tuesday.

The Spain-based Kibet tucked into the Rwandese net with a low thunderous strike after a neat pass from dependable midfielder Tyron Kariuki.

The second half was full of missed scoring chances from both sides. The Junior Stars will play their final Group A match against Somalia who were beaten 1-0 by Rwanda in their opening game.

In their opening match, Kenya humbled Sudan 5-0 and they now lead Group A with six points.

The youngsters’ coach Salim Babu showered praises on his boys for maintaining fine form in the match and following the instructions to win the match.

“Our neighbours Rwanda played much better than their first match against the Somalis. But I am happy that we are now in the semis and the focus is now on our next match,’’ Babu said.

The CECAFA tournament which is being co-hosted by Kisumu and Kakamega Counties began on Saturday, November 25 and is scheduled to end on December 8th.