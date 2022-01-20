Alex Murimi popularly known as DJ Lithium is dead.

DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital.

DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed on emergency after collapsing in the office. According to reports, the DJ allegedly died from an apparent suicide after ingesting rat poison.

The news was announced by Capital FM’s management who said that Lithium’s family was notified of the emergency and arrived in hospital shortly after where they were fully briefed. Alex had worked at Capital FM for 8 years as a producer and DJ.

In the statement released by the station’s management, the company urged the public to accord Alex’s family privacy during this difficult time.

“To honour him we will celebrate him for the passion he had for this company, his direct breakfast team, his fellow mixxmasters and cherish the moments we shared with him. At this difficult time, we kindly ask you to respect the family’s privacy as we all grieve Alex’s loss,” the statement said.