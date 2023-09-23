Alex Njai and Monica Nderitu win Mwea  Half Marathon

Alex Njai clocked 1 hour 6 minutes 4 seconds to win the the inaugural edition of the Mwea national reserve half marathon that was held Saturday in Makima ward in Mbeere South constituency.

Monica Nderitu won the women’s title after clocking 1 hour 20 minutes 36 seconds

Njai who had also won Bangsen Thailand half marathon beat Gerald Maina to the second spot. Monica was followed by Pauline Njeru who timed 1 hour 27 minutes 16 seconds.

Gerald Wanjagi clocked 32 minutes and 16 to win the 10 kilometres title ahead of Peter Mwangi who clocked 32 minutes 17 seconds.

In the corresponding women’s race Mary Njambi triumphed in 40 minutes and 1 seconds while Virginia Nyambura came second finishing in 41 minutes 56 second.

The races were done inside the Mwea National Reserve in Makima, Mbeere South of Embu dubbed Mwema Marathon .