Alex Onchwari:my good form attributed to hard work in training

23-year old Zoo Fc defender Alex Onchwari was in rich form prior to the suspension of Football Kenya Federation premier League on March 26th 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new measures to tackle the spread of corona virus in the country a fort night a go. The restrictions include a partial lock down in five counties and suspension of sports as well as a ban on in person meetings.

After fourteen games, the former Ololung’a Fc defender has scored two goals in three games including a one man of the match performance. He scored a winning goal as they beat Vihiga United 1-0 on march 6th first and during their narrow 1-2 defeat to leaders Tusker Fc in January.

‘’It’s about working hard on my own in training and keeping the head up, all the accolades that come after the game like being named man of the match against KCB FC is all about hard work because it’s not easy to get such’’,Onchwari said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Zoo Fc head coach Herman Iswekha who snapped up the centre back staving off interest from City Stars singled out his outstanding role in the heart of the defence in an interview conducted before the league was halted.

‘’He has added an ingredient to the defense and he has also matured a lot’’, Herman remarked.

Onchwari began his career at the Narok County league side Olulung’a Fc and earned his big break in 2019.He featured for ‘White Rhinos FC’,a combined outfit that represented Rift Valley region in that year’s edition of Chapa Dimba soccer tournament.

White Rhinos reached the semi finals with Onchwari being selected in the tournament’s 32 man squad ‘Chapa Dimba All Stars’ that toured Spain for two weeks.

‘’I turned out for Ololung’a Fc which featured in the Narok County League,we got promoted to the county league in 2019,then I was selected in the Chapa Dimba All stars finals and emerged as the best player, that gave me a good opportunity because two teams Nairobi City Stars{which was plying in the National super league then, and Zoo Fc showed interest. I decided to join Zoo FC in 2019 because I wanted to play for a premier league side, I played four matches before the league was halted by the global outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020’’,Ochwari said.

He has established himself as a dependable player in 7 games he has played for Zoo FC in the 2020/21 FKFPL season with two of those appearances coming off the bench. However Zoo faces the chop.

‘’if we finish among top 10 teams will be a desirable result’’,Onchwari said.

After 14 rounds Zoo Fc lurks at the bottom of the standings with eight points and is the second side with more defeats in the league. Tusker FC holds a six point lead over KCB FC which is second with 30 points.

Football Kenya Federation, FKF announced suspension of all of its league activities following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address that banned sporting activities in new Covid19 mitigation measures issued on March 26th 2021.

Tell Us What You Think