Alexander Arnold rescues Liverpool draw at Man Cit

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late equaliser gave Liverpool a point at Manchester City in the meeting of the Premier League’s top two at Etihad Stadium.

In a game that did not touch the heights of previous encounters between the main domestic powers of recent times, reigning champions City led when Erling Haaland was the beneficiary of Liverpool keeper Alisson’s poor clearance.

It made him the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals – in his 48th match – and gave City an advantage they held until the closing stages.

Ruben Dias thought he had added City’s second, only to see his goal ruled out for a foul on Alisson, before Alexander-Arnold made Pep Guardiola’s side pay for a failure to kill Liverpool off.

Alexander-Arnold had a tough game defensively trying to contain the lively Jeremy Doku, but demonstrated his quality 10 minutes from time with a crisp, low strike from the edge of the area that gave Ederson no chance.

City remain top of the table but might regard this as an opportunity missed, while Liverpool will be satisfied with a draw.

City and Guardiola will know they wasted a chance to strike a blow against the team many expect to emerge as their closest challengers for the title this season.

City had the better chances and felt they had a good case for a second goal when Manuel Akanji was adjudged to have fouled Alisson at a second-half corner before Dias tapped home.

Haaland could have had more, most agonisingly in the closing seconds when his header drifted inches beyond the far post.

Doku was a constant threat for City on the left flank as he gave Alexander-Arnold a tough time, while Nathan Ake was outstanding in ensuring Mohamed Salah was subdued.

Guardiola was perpetual motion in his technical area, at one point having to be asked to return there by the fourth official after wandering yards down the touchline, and in the second half he turned to the home fans to demand more volume as City pushed for a second goal that would probably have secured the three points.

Guardiola was then involved in what looked like an angry exchange of words with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after the final whistle, perhaps betraying his emotions after a game he will consider as one that got away.