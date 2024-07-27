Alexandra Ndolo and Ridhwan Abubakar knocked out of the Olympics

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo and swimmer Ridhwan Abubakar were knocked out the Paris 2024 Olympic games on day 4 after losing their matches on Saturday.

Despite her valiant effort, Ndolo bowed out after a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat against

Ukrainian Olena Kryvystka, in her table of 32 match ending the 37 year old hopes of winning win an Olympic fencing gold.

The day also saw Ridhwan Abubakar, a spirited competitor in the 400m freestyle, finish fourth in his heat clocking 4:05.14, ranking him 36th overall.

23 year old Ridhwan qualified for the Olympics through Universality, raising the hopes of Kenyan swimmers after Kenya Aquatics faced a ban.