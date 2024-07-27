Home Paris Olympics 2024 Alexandra Ndolo and Ridhwan Abubakar knocked out of the Olympics

Alexandra Ndolo and Ridhwan Abubakar knocked out of the Olympics

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo and swimmer Ridhwan Abubakar were knocked out the Paris 2024 Olympic games on day 4  after losing their matches on Saturday.

Despite her valiant effort, Ndolo bowed out after a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat against
Ukrainian Olena Kryvystka, in her table of 32 match ending the 37 year old hopes of  winning  win an Olympic fencing gold.

Kenyan Ridhwan Abubakar in swimming action at the Paris Olympic Games

The day also saw Ridhwan Abubakar, a spirited competitor in the 400m freestyle, finish fourth in his heat clocking 4:05.14, ranking him 36th overall.

23 year old Ridhwan qualified for the Olympics through Universality, raising the hopes of Kenyan swimmers after Kenya Aquatics faced a ban.

