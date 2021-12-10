Alfred Mutua awarded Best Africa Governor 2021

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has been crowned as the Best Governor of the year 2021.

Mutua was recognized during the Africa Illustrious Awards ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday.

The Machakos Governor won out of a devolution leaders’ Finalists shortlist that included Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of Eastern Cape Province, South Africa and Bushy Maape, Premier of Northwestern Province, South Africa.

The honours organized by My Media Africa org, featured 36 categories such as innovative leadership, sports, agriculture, education, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, community development, arts and integrity.

Governor Mutua who was accompanied by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina won the Best Governor in Africa award for his innovation in healthcare, road construction, provision of water, recreational facilities, enabling environment for new investors and the overall clean and attractive look of Machakos County.

Mutua thanked all those who played a key role in his life up to where he is.

“This award is a result of their roles and impact in my life I thank them all. I dedicate this award to my Machakos Cabinet, County Assembly and public service. We have done it together,” Governor Mutua said.

“ wish to encourage all, especially the youth that it is vital to do well and do it selflessly because by doing that, you are doing God’s work and He will reward you and raise you to better and better moments,” he added.

During the event, Prof. PLO Lumumba was also recognized as the “Pan-africanist of all times”.