Alfred Mutua ranked best performing governor

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has been ranked top among the best performing governors in the country.

A report released Tuesday by a London- Based firm All Africa Advisors, which aims at understanding the impact of devolution in Kenya six years since its implementation, further shows majority of Kenyans at 51% believe that devolution has been a success while 49% take the view that it has been a failure.

According to the report, which also gave a national scorecard on the overall performance of governors, the top five governors are Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi), Kuvutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) while the bottom 5 governors include Amasom Kingi (Kilifi), Fahim Twaha(Lamu), (Sospeter Ojamong(Busia) Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) .

Speaking at the launch of the report Tuesday, the Director of All Africa Advisors, Stephen Kayatte said that lack of an in-depth survey on the progress made in implementation of devolution hinders proper planning and effective service delivery.

Kayatte said that the overall analysis was based on infrastructure development, public participation, poverty eradication and the economic growth initiatives, delivery of basic services, ability to self-generate revenue to reduce reliance on Central Government and Governor’s leadership capabilities.

He said the poll and verification exercises were done in all the 47 counties and conducted in several towns and villages, especially market days, per county and the random samples included a gender balance.

He further stated that they expect to conduct another survey in 2023 to take stock improvements realised by the county governments over the next four years and to contribute modestly to understanding the impact of devolution in the country.

AAA is a London based multi-disciplinary advisory firm, specialising in commercial and developmental projects in Africa.

The firm is dedicated to enhancing the economic success of the African continent by bringing together multiple stakeholders from the public and private sectors both within and outside Africa.