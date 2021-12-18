Algeria beat Tunisia to win FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Algeria scored two goals in extra-time to beat neighbours Tunisia 2-0 and win the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Amir Sayoud scored in the ninth minute of extra-time while Yacine Brahimi scored with the final kick of the game at the Al-Bayt stadium in Al Khor city to take Algeria to the title on Saturday.

It added the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title Algeria won in 2019, and will defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in Algeria’s opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

Earlier, hosts Qatar beat Egypt 5-4 on penalties in the third-place playoff match.

The heated game on Saturday seemed like it could be heading in either direction as both teams managed near-equal possession of the ball, with Egypt slightly taking the upper hand in the final minutes.

With no goals in extra-time, Qatar’s goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham rose to the occasion by blocking a penalty and helping his side end up with the bronze medal.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The Al-Bayt stadium, which is modelled after tents used in Qatar’s deserts, will be the venue for the upcoming tournament’s opening match.