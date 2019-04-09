Algeria names interim President

Algeria’s parliament has appointed the speaker of its upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, to succeed former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as the country’s interim leader.

Mr Bouteflika, in power for 20 years, resigned last week following a series of huge anti-government protests.

Mr Bensalah will lead the country during a transition period in the run-up to a presidential election.

But many protesters, seeking more radical change, do not back him.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“I want to work towards fulfilling the interests of the people,” AFP news agency quotes the new interim president as telling parliament.

“It’s a great responsibility that the constitution demands of me.”

He is due to be in office for 90 days.

As soon as the appointment of Mr Bensalah was announced, protesters took to the streets demanding “Bensalah go”.