Had you even noticed that East African favourite Ali Kiba had not released a new album in almost 12 years? It was not an obvious realization because he releases new music year in, year out. The Tanzanian singer made the revelation last week during an interview in which he promoted his new track ‘Nakupenda’, featuring South Africa’s DJ Sbu. The Nakupenda video just dropped yesterday. Check it out here:

Ali Kiba has told fans that they should expect the album before June 2021. Right now, it is a matter of laying the release strategies. He said that all the music is ready and is awaiting mastering before releasing the full package.

Ali Kiba dropped his debut album ‘Cinderella’ back in 2007 and we have been jamming to it ever since.

