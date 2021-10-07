Ali Kiba features Sauti Sol, Nyashinski and Khaligraph in new album

The first music video from the album is out now.

As promised during his press conference late last month, Ali Kiba has dropped his new album Only One King early this morning. His new album which features 16 songs is the Tanzanian crooner’s first album in 10 years.

The first music video from his new album “Oya Oya”, featured above, is already out on YouTube. The song is also the first single from the album that features a few Kenyan artists among them Khaligraph Jones, Sauti Sol and Nyashinski. The great news is that all three collaborations namely “Habibty“, “Let me” and “Washa” are available for streaming on all digital platforms.

Kiba’s new album is an eclectic mix of genres including but not limited to Bongo Flava, Amapiano and Afro Beats. To achieve this, he features a myriad of other African artists including Sarkodie, Patoranking, Blaq Diamond and Rude Boy to mention a few.

The track list to Only One King is as follows:

1. Oya Oya – Ali Kiba

2. Amour – Ali Kiba

3. Tamba – Ali Kiba ft Tommy Flavor, K2ga, AbduKiba

4. Jealous – Ali Kiba ft Mayorkun

5. Sitaki Tena – Ali Kiba

6. Salute – Ali Kiba ft Rude Boy

7. Washa – Ali Kiba ft Nyashinski

8. Infidele – Ali Kiba

9. Bwana mdogo – Ali Kiba ft Patoranking

10. Habibty – Ali Kiba ft Khaligraph Jones

11. Gimme Dat – Ali Kiba

12. Niteke – Ali Kiba ft BlaQ Diamond

13. Let me – Ali Kiba ft Sauti Sol

14. Utu – Ali Kiba

15. Ndombolo – Ali Kiba ft AbduKiba, K2ga, Tommy Flavor

16. Happy – Ali Kiba ft Sarkodie

Watch “Oya Oya” here.