Alice Awiti wins inaugural Top 100 Brands loved by Women in Kenya golf tourney

Alice Awiti emerged the winner of the inaugural Top 100 Brands loved by women in Kenya golf tournament held at Windsor Country and Golf Club, Nairobi.

C.Muchuru scooped the men’s top award after finishing the game with 41 points as Chris Kinuthia and M.Irungu posted 40 points each to finish in second and third positions respectively.

Handicap 23 Ruth Omwansa registered 41 points to win the best lady’s award, as Doris Night and Irene Kimeu wound up on second and third positions respectively.

Albert Gitonga endured stiff opposition to win the front nine prize with 23 points while Jonathan Marucha returned a core of 21 points to win the best back nine.

Doris Night scooped her second prize of the night after emerging as the best in the longest drive category among women players while the men’s award was won by Gicheru Kimani.

Hillary Tororey was the victor in the nearest to the pin category among men as Gladys Mboya scooped the award among the lady golfers.

‘The desire shown by all brands, businesses and organizations to participate in our inaugural TMLB Golf Tournament has equally demonstrated their emphatic belief in our cause and confidence in advancing Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women asset’’, remarked Eva Muraya,Founder and CEO BSD Group.

She added: ‘’As such, this forum sets that pace to foster and give much more emphasis on the need to appreciate and learn how women are in essence – the engine of the country’s economic and business growth’’.

The one day championship attracted 150 players.