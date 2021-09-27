Alicia Keys documentary set for release on YouTube Originals

The four-part docuseries premieres on September 30th.

15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys is dropping a four-part documentary series about her life in partnership with YouTube originals. The worldwide celebrated music icon will show the world all the sides of herself as a daughter, a musician and entertainer, a wife and a mother in the 4 part series called Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.

The Keys documentary is one among many other YouTube originals slated to premiere throughout the year. She won’t be the first musician to get the YouTube Original treatment, the music platform has done a documentary on Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Lebron James set to premiere later this year. Alicia’s documentary will be produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media.

Heard speaking in the trailer Keys said, “It’s going to be a sick series that takes you on a real-life journey.”

Alicia last year released a new album called Alicia in which she featured Tanzania’s finest Diamond Platnumz. The single from the album is called “Wasted Energy.” Keys released a new single last week called “Lala”. You can watch that here.

