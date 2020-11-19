“…Diamond came in and blessed this track with his unique style,” says Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys’ most recent album self-titled Alicia is out now and features Tanzania’s finest Diamond Platnumz. In a recent interview about the album, Alicia thanked the Swahili maestro for being part of the album and for bringing his unique sound and style to it.

Diamond and Alicia collaborate on the album’s fourth track “Wasted Energy” which features a Swahili verse sung by Dangote popularly known as Simba wa Dangote. Speaking about the track Alicia said, “ So Wasted Energy…I love that Diamond was a part of this. He’s an amazing Tanzanian artist who happened to be able to come and bless this track with his unique style. I love hos the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision.”

Keys, obviously, isn’t the first American artist to collaborate with an African artist, Beyonce’s Black is King album most notably features an array of African artists including Yemi Alade and Wizkid.

Sharing the American singer’s sentiments on his Instagram page, Diamond said, “This means a lot to me Queen. Working with you was a dream come true.”

Diamond also hinted at another collaboration with the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist by saying, “I can’t wait for the world to hear what we still have in the store.”

Alicia Keys recently inducted Whitney Houston into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

