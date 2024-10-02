Aliou Cisse dismissed as Senegal head coach after a 9 year stint

Senegalese football federation has dismissed the national team head coach Alliou Cisse’ after a run of poor performances in the AFCON 2025 and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After a string of lacklustre performances, Cisse—who created history by leading Senegal to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) championship in 2022 in Cameroon—has come under increasing pressure recently.

The 48 year old captained Teranga Lions to their maiden FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan where they wrote history beating the then defending champions France in their group match and went on to reach the quarterfinals where they lost 1-0 to Turkey via golden goal rule.

The federation confirmed that they have started the process of finding a new head coach to head Teranga Lions and notified Cisse of their choice after giving it considerable thought.

There have been rumours that the SFF may choose to hire a foreign coach, but a large section of the football community is in favour of giving the keys to a local manager.

The SFF is anticipated to name Cisse’s replacement in the near weeks, a move that will be critical to the national team’s progress as it gets ready for the 2018 AFCON qualifiers.

Senegal’s head coach, Aliou Cissé, has led the team since 2015.

In 2021, he led the “Lions of Teranga” to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory and two World Cup appearances in a row.

Senegal lost at AFCON 2023 in the Round of 16.