All 118 PhD degrees awarded through merit says JKUAT VC

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) has defended the controversial 118 doctorate degrees issued by the institution saying that the students earned awards through merit.

JKUAT vice-chancellor Prof. Victoria Ngumi says that the students followed due process in regards to learning and awarding of degrees

Reacting to a report by the Commission for University Education (CUE) that indicated that a total of 118 doctorate degrees awarded by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and technology this year were questionable, the institution has maintained that both the learning and award of degrees followed due process in regards to coursework, research, external examination and publications.

JKUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Victoria Ngumi, however, says that the institution has received the report from Commission on University Education and is working on its recommendations.

JKUAT has already constituted a committee to work on the report, and table its recommendation to the Senate for consideration and implementation before it is handed over to the education cabinet secretary within three months.

The Senate is expected to review the 118 PhDs awarded during the 33rd graduation ceremony held on June 21st 2019 and make decisions on the issue raised from the report before reverting to the Commission on University Education.