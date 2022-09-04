All 5 African teams competing in World Cup to be led by local coaches

The upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup will be historic for African football as all five qualifying African countries – Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Ghana – will be led by African coaches from the same country.

The latest addition was the new coach of Morocco’s national football team, Walid Regragui. The Royal Football Federation (FRMF) announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Regragui to become Morocco’s Atlas Lions new head coach, replacing former Bosnian-French coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) described the move as a “massive step for the growth of African coaches, who have now borne the courage to take over at the highest level.”

Walid Regragui – Morocco

Born in Corbeil-Essonne in France, Regragui began his career as a professional football player with several French clubs, including Toulouse, Ajaccio, Dijon, and Grenoble. The 46-year-old began his coaching career in 2012, as an assistant coach with Morocco’s national team.

Weeks before he was named the Atlas Lions’ new head coach, Regragui announced his departure from Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, which he coached for one season.

Aliou Cisse – Senegal

Former Senegalese football player Aliou Cisse has been coaching Senegal’s football team since 2015. Earlier this year, he succeeded in leading Senegal’s Lions of Teranga to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

In July, the 46-year-old Cisse was awarded coach of the year at the CAF Awards, which took place in Rabat, Morocco.

Rigobert Song – Cameroon

Rigobert Song, who is also a former professional football player, was appointed as Cameroon’s head coach in February 2022.

Renowned for his defensive skills during his playing career, Song holds the record of the most capped player in the history of Cameroon’s national team with a total of 137 appearances.

Jalel Kadri – Tunisia

Jalel Kadri was appointed as Tunisia’s head coach in January 2022, days after the Carthage Eagles were eliminated from the AFCON quarter-final against Burkina Faso.

Kadri has since succeeded in rebuilding the Tunisian team following the AFCON disappointment, leading the Carthage Eagles to qualify for the Qatar World Cup for the sixth time in their history.

Otto Addo – Ghana

As another former international footballer, Otto Addo was named head coach of Ghana’s football team shortly after the Black Stars’ elimination from the AFCON in the group stages.

Born in Germany in 1975, Addo also works as a talent coach for the German professional club Borussia Dortmund.

