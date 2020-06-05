Multi -Award winning group Sauti Sol release their fifth studio album, MIDNIGHT TRAIN, today.

With many accolades, awards and global recognition, Sauti Sol has been soaring high, offering 4 critically acclaimed singles ahead of the album’s release. The rhythmic love jam ‘Suzanna’, the lead song from Netflix’s Queen Sono ‘Disco Matanga’, the uplifting ‘Brighter Days’, and the recent release ‘Insecure’ that explores the fear and insecurity that lies deep within.

Singing in Swahili, Luhya, Luo and English, Sauti Sol prides themselves on storytelling as an East African tradition that permeates music from that region and this is what has kept them relevant with audiences across the world and earned them so many accolades along the way.

Midnight Train’s 13 track album takes you through the journey of life, embracing the trials and tribulations that come with it.

The title track ‘Midnight Train’, produced by Andre Harris (Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Jill Scott), is a representation of their never-say-die attitude. The song is about their hustle and the effort they have put into their career, burning the midnight oil.

“We’ve had an amazing journey so far and it’s like an ever moving train. Each time we make it to a destination we realize the road doesn’t stop there. We continue to better ourselves and look forward to bringing our fans along with us as we grow, says member Chimano.

Midnight Train Track list:

1. Intro

2. Midnight Train

3. Insecure

4. Feel My Love

5. Brighter Days ft. Soweto Gospel Choir

6. Nenda Lote

7. Suzanna

8. Set Me Free (Interlude)

9. My Everything ft. India Arie

10. Wake Up ft. Mortimer

11. Sober

12. Rhumba Japani ft. Kaskazini, Bensoul, Xenia, Nviiri the Storyteller, Okello Max, NHP

13. Disco Matanga (Yambakhana) ft. Black Motion & Sho Madjozi