Diram Golicha:archer eager for bow season return,banks on AAG experience

Written By: Bernard Okumu
6

Kenyan archer Diram Golicha

Kenyan archery player  Diram Golicha says the experience she gained at the 2019 All Africa games in morocco will prove crucial to her in future assignments.

Diram a recurve 70m archer took part in the 2019 edition of the games which offered him a platform to showcase her game at a higher level.

‘’Taking part in all Africa games was a great experience for me and I am so glad that I made it to the games, and competed despite the challenges that I had unexpectedly which was obviously disappointing but I did my best to focus to the end and be part of the game which I am really grateful.’’,Diram said.

Kenyan archery player Diram Golicha
Picture/Courtesy

Diram whose record in national competition since 2016 is impressive with looked forward to representing Kenya at the world championship in 2020,However all that changed following the global outbreak of corona virus pandemic.

‘’after the African games I did get back to intense training and really wanted to  compete in both local and international events unfortunately all the plans changed due to the covid 19.training hasn’t been effective as it should have been.it has been really tough we are hopeful that things get back to normal’’ Diram said.

Archery  is among  non contact  sports that were given the green light to return in phases, in a resumption to sports   report released by the sports ministry twenty four days ago .

The Kenya archery association is expected to announce the resumption of the sport in due course.

The budding actress, ranked 21 in the continent  aspires to put the name of the country on the global archery map.

‘’my aspirations for the country is keep representing Kenya and make Kenya be known more for archery as well’’,Diram remarked

Diram Golicha competition record

Diram Golicha’s record in championships
