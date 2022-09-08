All Africa Golf Team Championship squad named

Limuru Country Club Team Captain Dennis Maara will once again take charge of a squad of four who will be participating in the upcoming All Africa Golf Team Championship to be held from 25th – 31st September 2022 in Egypt.

Others in the team include John Lejirma of Railway Golf Club , Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club and Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club.

This is the same team that participated and won the just Concluded Region IV and Victoria Cup events.

“The team has been on a high following the previous wins in the Region IV and Victoria Cup. We are looking forward to taking the next assignment at AAGTC in Egypt. Playing against the top amateurs on the continent will be a true test of our ability as a team. Myself, Adel, Lejirma and Karanga have been working hard individually and we will be in training with our coach following the break after our recent success.” Said Dennis Maara team Captain

The team, which will be led by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu, has been in training under national junior coach John van Liefland ahead of the championship which has attracted a total of 15 countries.

Some of the countries set to pertinent are South Africa, Uganda , Tanzania, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia , Malawi and the Seychelles among others.

“The team has been on a high following the previous wins in the Region IV and Victoria Cup and we at the Union are certain that they will bring yet another trophy home”. Said Mr. Njani Ndiritu Chairman Kenya Golf Union.

The Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship event remains one of the most prestigious golf competitions in Africa.

It is held bi-annually and is played using the Eisenhower format and is a 72 hole stroke play played over three days. Each country is represented by a team of four players.

The team score is obtained by adding the best three of the four gross scores. The trophy is awarded to the team with the lowest aggregate score.



