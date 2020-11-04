All basic education classes to resume in-person learning in January 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all basic education classes resume in-person learning in January 2021 in new measures contained in a 15-point plan aimed at flattening the Covid-19 infection curve.

In a state of the nation address on Wednesday, the Head of State also ordered for the continuation of learning to students who resumed classes in early October 2020.

“With respect to the examination classes that have already resumed learning, I hereby order that they continue with their learning and examination preparations under heightened health safety measures,” said President Kenyatta.

“All other basic learning classes to resume in-person learning in January 2021,” he added.

The President at the same time challenged Members of Parliament to engage their respective NG-CDF Boards with a view of finding ways to augment existing interventions that are geared towards the full re-opening of schools.

“I urge them to make investments that focus on additional handwashing points, face masks, general sanitation and physical distancing of students and teachers,” the president advised.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha ruled out the suspension of learning for those students who had resumed school in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.

Both the Ministry of Health and Education had been monitoring events since the partial re-opening of schools that saw Grade 4, standard eight and Form four learners resume learning under a revised calendar.

The closure of schools in March, resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic had seen societal vices including teen pregnancies, early marriages and child labour impact on the lives of learners.