All buildings under construction in Kiambu to undergo audit

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has directed an audit to be carried out on all buildings under construction in the county, after a six-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, killing two people.

The building which collapsed Wednesday night was adjacent to a residential home, where the two a husband and wife are believed to have been sleeping at the time of the incident.

Kiambu county commissioner Joshua Nkanatha confirmed the incident saying the rescue operation has been called off since only the two casualties are believed to have been in the area before the building collapsed

“The house collapsed at 3:30 am on a residential house below it killing the two occupants, the authorises have therefore started investigations to determine the owner of the collapsed building for necessary actions to be taken against them,” said Nkanatha

Governor Wamatangi who was among the first respondents at the incident lauded the rescue operation team drawn from both the national and county governments saying the two bodies had already been retrieved from the rubble before dawn.

The Governor added that preliminary investigations have attributed the incident to poor workmanship, with reports indicating that in May this year, the building was condemned and construction had been halted over several non-compliance issues.

“The matter was also the subject of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, where the owner had been constantly arrested by detectives and his file is currently with the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) waiting for approval for prosecution,” said Wamatangi

He cited that despite the efforts of the county planning department and the actions of the police, the owner of the building continued with the construction with total disregard for the law and human life.

“To this effect, I have immediately disbanded the technical committee responsible for the approval of building applications and inspection of the construction of buildings” he ordered.

According to the county boss, the committee members will also be subjected to investigation and actions will be taken against those found to have conspired with rogue developers and contractors by approving and allowing the continuation of sub-standard buildings.

“I have directed that an audit be carried out on all buildings under construction in the county, with a focus on their safety,” Wamatangi said

The incident happens barely two months after another Five people lost their lives in Kirigiti near Kiambu town after a seven-story building under construction collapsed

