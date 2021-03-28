All deaths to be subjected to Covid-19 tests: Mutua

Tough disciplinary measures will be taken against members of the public who will be caught flouting the new containment measures prescribed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Governor Alfred Mutua who addressed a joint press conference alongside county commissioner, Fred Ndunga after chairing the County multi-agency committee meeting on control of Covid-19 at the governor’s office in Machakos said law enforcement agencies were under firm instructions to enforce the regulations to the letter.

The strict enforcement measures, Dr Mutua said, were aimed at slowing down the spiraling cases of new covid-19 infections and deaths within Machakos and ultimately pull the county from the “red zone” of disease infected regions in the country.

Last Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed secession of movement in and out of five counties including Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru terming the counties a “disease infected zone.”

And on Saturday, Dr Mutua spelt out tough measures which he said are aimed at reversing the worrying trend of high infection rate and deaths from covid-19. He said the government will have to subject bodies of people who die in the villages to covid-19 tests.

“All deaths occurring in the villages will have to be subjected to Covid-19 tests before their kin can be issued with burial permits. This has been necessitated by the need to establish the actual cause of deaths and the need to protect relatives and others from the risk of the deadly disease,” Dr Mutua said.

The governor added that the multi-agency teams will also pursue strict enforcement of masks wearing in public and ensure all residents and various stakeholders observe the revised regulations as directed by the president.

“Those operating in markets must observe highest standards of hygiene and ensure any person without their mask on is not served. Bodaboda riders must also refuse to be used to sneak people in and out of the designated region,” he said.

Machakos county commissioner, Fred Ndunga warned police officers and provincial administration office holders against being compromised in the new enforcement campaign.

“I am appealing to all officers charged with the responsibility of enforcement that it should not be business as usual. I will not hesitate to recommend serious disciplinary measures against any officer who will be the weak point in these enforcements,” said the County Commissioner.

County Assembly Speaker, Florence Mwangangi said the assembly leadership had suspended plenary sessions in compliance with the president’s directive.

“The Assembly has resulted to carryout online sessions in order to beat the deadline of prosecuting the critical Bills such as the budget,” said Ms Mwangangi

She urged residents to be vigilant in the war on covid-19 and avoid stigma against those infected.