All education systems go as CBC report set for launch

The Ministry of Education will this afternoon give the way forward on the full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

A Taskforce on implementation of CBC chaired by Fatuma Chege will unveil the report containing recommendations on the implementation of the new system that has faced hurdles which include unavailability of teaching materials for practical subjects in both public and private schools and shortage of teachers.

The new system that focuses on equipping learners with skills was rolled out for Grade Four learners last year with the transition from primary to junior secondary school scheduled for 2023.

“The launch marks a major milestone in the implementation of the new curriculum. It will give the country further direction on the implementation of CBC” said a statement from the Education ministry.

The report is the work a Taskforce on enhancing access, relevance, transition and quality for effective curriculum reform implementation which the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha appointed in June 2019.

The Task Force, which was chaired by Prof. Fatuma Chege, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Kenyatta University, and drew members from various sectors—representatives of heads of Primary and Heads of Secondary Schools, Association of private schools, faith-based organisations, and civil society organisations.

It was charged with among other duties, to advise the government on, on the transition of grade 6 cohort of (CBC) and Standard 7 and 8 (of 8.4.4) pupils in 2023, domiciling of grade 7, 8 and 9 within the Basic Education structure and competence-based assessment for the reformed curriculum.

It was also to identify schools to host pathways and tracks in senior secondary pathways while considering equity and cost-effectiveness.

In addition, the Task Force was also asked to make recommendations on infrastructure, learning and teaching resources and their financial implications.

Further, it was to make recommendations on legal and policy reforms necessary to facilitate the successful implementation of CBC.

The team collected views from the public, received written and oral memoranda, and presentations from specialists and interest groups. It also conducted extensive research and drew perspectives from best practices from other parts of the world.

The new system puts emphasis on competencies and talents earners. The CBC perspective to education provides learners with the 21st century skills, such as collaborativelearning, critical thinking, communication skills and problem solving.

EXPLAINER: 2-6-6-3 education system

Basic Education will be organized into three (3) levels: Early Years Education, Middle School Education and Senior School.

The primary focus of the 2-6-6-3 education system is to equip learners with skills and not merely make them pass the end of cycle examinations like the 8-4-4 system.

It splits the primary education curriculum into two categories; two years and six years respectively.

The students will then join the junior secondary school for three years then they proceed to senior secondary school that lasts another three years.

The image below presents a summary of the structural model.