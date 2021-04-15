All eyes on counties suspected of vaccine hoarding

Counties are on the spot for allegedly hoarding the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in readiness for the second round of vaccination.

The Ministry of Health says such actions are denying vulnerable Kenyans an opportunity to get the jab into their arms.

Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman made the claims even as he announced that Kenya has recorded 1,091 new coronavirus infections from 5,958 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has allayed fears of vaccine shortage in Kenya following a moratorium on the export of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab by India.

Top ministry officials however want counties to stop what it described as hoarding of vaccines. According to the state officials 2.5 million doses are coming next month.

So far 616,166 doses have been administered in the country with Nairobi leading the pack with 198,808 inoculations followed by Nakuru with 34,682, Uasin Gishu 31,503. 30,176 people have been vaccinated in Kiambu County and in Nyeri 21,845 have doses have been administered so far.

The five counties with the lowest number of vaccinations include Lamu with 451, Marsabit 462, Tana River 633, Mandera 1,209, and Isiolo 1,377.

In the last 24 hours, the hovernment disclosed that 4 patients succumbed to the disease while 392 others recovered from the disease. The total number of fatalities and recoveries now stands at 2,424 and 100,637 respectively