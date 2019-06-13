All eyes on Egypt, Cameroon during this years AFCON

All eyes will be on record winners Egypt and defending champions ‘The Indomitable Lions’ of Cameroon who have won the title five times when this year’s African Nations Cup kicks off on 21st of on Friday next week in Egypt.

We now focus on record winners, their squads and preparations, eight days to the continental showpiece.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon has never won the Africa Cup of Nations trophy as a host nation.

They won their first final in 1984 in Ivory Coast followed by another win away in Morocco in 1988.

In the years 2000, 2002 and 2017 the side currently under the tutelage of Clarence Seedorf immerged victorious in Ghana, Mali and Gabon, respectively.

As the defending champions geared for their 6th victory in Egypt this year the head coach has dropped dependable striker Vincent Aboubakar from the squad.

Aboubakar who spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury has been left out citing fitness issues for the striker who got the winning goal against Egypt in their last victory in Gabon in 2017.

Cameroon is in group ‘F’ alongside, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, and Benin. On the hand, hosts Egypt has won the title three times as a host nation in 1959, 1986 and 2006.

But emerged victorious four times while playing away from the first one being in Sudan in the year 1957 and won it again in 1998 in Burkina Faso.

The Pharaohs’ also emerge victorious in Ghana and Angola in the year 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will headline the 23-man Egypt squad that Mexican coach Javier Aguirre unveiled on Tuesday.

Other players named in the squad include Al Ahly’s goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Hegazi and Hassan Kouka among other players.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars has never progressed to the knockout stage in all their five previous appearances, as they make to the continental event after a 15 year absence.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks on Friday next week in Egypt and will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One and its subsidiary Radio stations including Radio Taifa.