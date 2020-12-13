All eyes on Msambweni ahead of Tuesday D-day

A hot contest is expected in Msambweni Tuesday by-election as indicated by a flurry of rallies in the final day of campaigning.

Scores of MPs and politicians descended on the constituency to give their respective candidates a final push as the curtains fell on the official campaign period.

The poll will largely define the 2022 politics with battle lines drawn between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto as they fight for supremacy in the Coast region.

The vote is a two-horse race between ODM party flag bearer Omar Boga and independent candidate Feisal Bader who has been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also in the race are Charles Bilali (Independent), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Mahmoud Sheikh (Wiper Party) and Khamis Mwakaonje (United Green Movement) and Mansury Kumaka (Independent).

There were intense political activities on the crucial final day of campaigning to consolidate and woo voters for the December 15 by-election.

Political parties and candidates in the fray intensified their campaigning in various parts of the constituency in Kwale County.

Campaigning went full throttle with candidates and leaders allied to them making a desperate last-ditch effort to reach as many voters as possible with only a day to the official campaign deadline.

ODM is seeking to reclaim the Msambweni parliamentary seat that fell vacant after the death of area MP Suleiman Dori in March.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho led the frantic final push for Boga while Kwale’s Salim Mvurya is supporting Bader

In the last days of campaigning top political leaders allied to the candidates in the parliamentary race addressed a series of campaign meetings in various parts of the poll area.

Among the political big wigs that raided the constituency was former prime minister and ODM party leader Raila Odinga who asked voters to elect the ODM candidate saying the late Dori was a staunch party member who was serving his second term as a legislator before his demise.

The ODM leader said the by-election is a test-run for the constitutional Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

He said a win for Boga seen as the ‘handshake and BBI candidate’ would be a good harbinger for the anticipated BBI plebiscite next year.

Raila expressed confidence in the party’s candidate in bagging the seat noting that Msambweni constituency is considered an ODM stronghold.

Joho who is also ODM deputy party leader says the party has campaigned throughout in the coastal constituency and consolidated enough support.

The Governor said the seat rightfully belongs to ODM and that aspirants of other political parties and independent candidates should brace for imminent defeat.

“The ODM party nominee is poised for an overwhelming victory” declared Joho during one of his campaign stops.

Joho while meeting Diani beach operators has vowed to teach Deputy President William Ruto a lesson during the impending mini-poll dismissing independent candidate Feisal Bader as his political protégé.

Joho was joined on the final lap of the campaign by MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), senators Issa Boy (Kwale), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) and Women Representatives Zuleikha Hassan (Kwale) and her Kilifi counterpart Gertrude Mbeyu.

Others who accompanied Joho were ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and the party’s Executive Director Oduor Ongwen.

On his part, Governor Mvurya was joined on the campaign trail by MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Mohamed Ali (Nyali) and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa.

Others were Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Nixon Korir (Langata) and former senators Hassan Omar (Mombasa), Johnston Muthama (Machakos) and Bonny Khalwale (Kakamega).

Mvurya urged the voters to elect the independent candidate since he was a young and vibrant leader whom he said he can work with well if elected MP.

The Kwale Governor said a win for Bader will be a strong statement to the country that the electorate no longer vote for parties but for leaders who have good development records and those who are able to bring diverse people together.

Bader while wrapping up his campaign in Kinondo ward said he will stand for justice and fight for the rights of the people saying people are no longer interested in parties but individual candidates’ capabilities.