All government services, records to be digitized, CS Owalo

Digital transformation is key in ensuring the public can access services from the confines of their physical location thus requiring minimal physical interaction.

Speaking in an interview Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Eliud Owalo has espoused the elaborate plans of the Ministry and the achievements envisaged to be attained by the year 2027.

According to Owalo, his ministry plans on digitizing all the government services and records with the aim of running a paperless government, leveraging on technology.

He says MICDE is set to roll out the 100,000KMS of fiber optic cable, established and operationalized the 25,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots countrywide, set up and fully operationalized the 1,450 digital hubs.

CS Owalo pointed out that so far, MICDE has rolled out a total of 1,261 free public Wi-Fi hotspots, while 1,000 hotspots have been rolled out by the private sector.

He says the Ministry has also managed to roll out 8,461 KMs of fiber optic cable.