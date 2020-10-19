All is set for 11th Mashujaa day celebrations in Kisii

All is set for the celebrations of the 11th edition of Mashujaa day in Kisii County that will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who is also the Chairman of the National celebrations committee toured Kisii stadium on Monday accompanied by the Ministry of sports, culture and heritage PS Josephta Mukobe to access the level of preparedness.

Kibicho said everything is in place and as a committee they are satisfied with the level of preparations.

“We have been here trying to check that everything is in order to ensure everything is in order. We have counter-checked on security, traffic order, and confirmed that the activities that will come after the celebrations are in order,” He said.

Kibicho said arrangements have been made to make sure there is no congestion saying, “We will have fewer people than normal. We have observed sufficient social distancing in seats arrangement. Those who will attend are those that have received invitation which has already been done. Those who will not make it inside will follow through big screens mounted in various locations within Kisii.”

An estimated 3000 guests are expected to attend the event.

Doors to Gusii stadium will open at six and those attending will be subjected to thorough screening and vetting.

“We expect everyone to be seated by 9am waiting for the celebrations to begin at exactly 10am. It will be a short program and we expect that by 1pm we will be through,”Kibicho said.

PS Mukobe said they have already identified 210 shujaas who will be vetted this year, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 50 of them will be in the stadium.

Later in the day, Kisii residents and leaders will be treated to a football match AFC Leopards and Shabana FC to be played at Gusii Stadium.