All is set for Azimio la Umoja rally in Thika

Preparations to host the Kiambu County Azimio la Umoja event in Thika town Saturday are complete.

The event that is expected to start from 9:00 am at Thika Stadium will set the stage for ODM party leader Raila Odinga to sell his agenda to thousands of Kiambu residents.

This will be the first major rally to be held after the launch Azimio la Umoja movement last year.

Kiambu Governor who will be the host Dr James Nyoro said local leaders will deliberate on their expectations for Azimio Saturday morning and will sell the same to the ODM leader in the afternoon meeting at the stadium.

He said security has been beefed and called on residents to turn up in their large numbers to listen to the Azimio manifesto to be able to make informed choices in August General Elections.

Governor Nyoro warned that no one will be allowed in the stadium with placards of any candidate, or to cheer their preferred local leader.

He also called on leaders to exercise tolerance during the event to make it a success.