All is set for construction of CBC class rooms in Mwala Sub County

Construction of 45 extra classrooms in secondary schools under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) Infrastructure Development Project in Mwala Sub County is set to begin after the sites were handed over to respective contractors.

Mwala Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Damaris Mutanu, who also doubles up as the chair of the Sub County project Implementation and Coordination Committee said the construction will commence on January 4.

“So far the work has been impressive. We have handed over the sites and the contractors are expected to mobilize resources before the actual works begin,” said Mutanu.

Speaking at Mbaani Secondary School after she led the committee to oversee handing over the sites in several schools across the sub county the ACC urged the contractors to stick to the stipulated timelines to ensure that the project is completed on time.

“The classrooms will ensure smooth transitioning of the pioneer class of Junior Secondary in 2023.Phase one of the project will end in April, paving way for the second phase whose guidelines will be given later,” she added.

Mutanu also called on the contractors and the school administration to collaborate and ensure that the construction of the classrooms run smoothly to avoid unnecessary delays.

“We expect schools to cooperate with the contractors. The contractors should also follow the bill of quantities to the letter. In case of any challenges the committee is ready to help,” said the ACC.

Mbaani Secondary School Principal Ms Ann Matheka lauded the project saying the school was in dire need of more infrastructures owing to the increasing number of students being enrolled.

“This extra classroom is very timely, the high enrollment of students has put pressure on the existing infrastructure,” said Ms. Matheka.

Her sentiments were echoed by the chair, Board of Management (BOM) Muthetheni Girls Secondary school, Frederic Kisilu who termed the project as a reprieve to many schools.