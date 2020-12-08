All is set for Gor Mahia to kick off season, as they’re included in the next round of fixtures.

Defending champions Gor Mahia look set to finally, defend their throne as they were included in the released round of the Betking Premier League fixtures.

Fresh from their continental victory over APR of Rwanda whom they beat 3-1 at Nyayo National Stadium to qualify for the next round, have been drawn against Ulinzi Stars.

It’s paradoxical, considering that both clubs have previously refused to sign the FKF broadcasting rights deal.

It remains to be seen whether the respective clubs will allow the broadcast sponsors to beam the match live.

As it stands the other clubs who haven’t appended their signatures (Zoo Kericho & Mathare United), have been left out of the newly released round of matches.

KPL Week 3 Fixtures:

Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars

Western Stima v Tusker FC

KCB v KK Homeboyz

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari

Vihiga United v Nzoia

Kariobangi Sharks v Bidco United

