All is set for KCPE

The Ministry of education says it is set to administer the 2019 Kenya certificate of primary education examinations beginning Tuesday.

Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang says security has been beefed up to ensure the integrity of the exam, and choppers are on standby to ferry exam materials to areas cut off by floods.

He said examination papers for KCPE have arrived in all the 479 containers countrywide.

“We have mobilized the necessary machinery like choppers to drop off examination papers in some of the areas experiencing climatic challenges like Samburu, Turkana, Isiolo and Marsabit,” Dr Kipsang added.

Speaking at Nairobi primary school Monday ahead of the commencement of the national examination Tuesday, the PS confirmed that all the center managers would starting Monday take charge of the examination centers.

Dr Kipsang who witnessed the rehearsals of the class 8 pupils further said that center managers would work closely with the supervisors and invigilators in the facilitation of the exercise for the next three days.

“We are working in tandem with the Ministry of Interior, Teacher Service Commission (TSC) and the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology as a team to ensure the smooth running of the examination exercise.

Dr Kipsang assured the candidates that they would deliver to them and ensure that they get the rightful results they have been working for in the last eight years and that all the 27,000 examination centers had been adequately planned for.

“I would like to confirm to you that every candidate will see the papers for the first time tomorrow. Consequently, the anxiety levels among the candidates are lower this year a clear indication that they are well prepared,” noted Dr Kipsang

The Kenya National Examination Council Chief Executive Officer Mercy Gathigia said that the examinations were ready and all systems were set adding that as an agency, they would not only protect the candidates but also ensure there were no malpractices.

“I want to assure all the candidates that as they prepare, there will be 100 per cent transition to secondary schools and they will all be accommodated,” said Gathigia.

She further warned those who would try to open the papers early to refrain as this destabilizes the candidates and exposes them to awkward circumstances.

The Regional Director of Education in Nairobi Jared Obiero confirmed that all institutions were prepared and have received supervisors and invigilators and all candidates were present.

“We will offer a conducive environment for the candidates all through the examination period,” said Obiero.

Over 1 million pupils underwent rehearsals Monday.