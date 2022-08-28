All is set for Kitui Rural Constituency election

Preparations for the Kitui Rural Parliamentary seat are complete after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday dispatched ballot materials in the 157 polling stations.

The elections comes after the electoral agency suspended the elections following a mix up of ballot materials during the August 9th General Election.

On Sunday, the Constituency Returning Officer Winfred Ndoti affirmed that all materials were in order after thorough verification exercise of the ballot pallets in the presence of IEBC officials and agents who were present.

Speaking to the media at the Constituency Tallying Centre at the South Eastern Kenya University, Ndoti called on area residents to turn up for the voting exercise slated for Monday from 6:00am.

Security has also been beefed up across the polling stations in the four Wards namely; Yatta/Kwa Vonza, Kisasi, Mbitini and Kanyangi.

Kitui Rural Constituency has a total of 55,000 registered voters.

In the Parliamentary seat, it will be a two horse race between Charles Mwalika who is seeking a re-electin with the Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Party against Charles Nyamai of the United Democratic Party (UDA).