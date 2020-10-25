All is set for Monday BBI report launch at Bomas

The long-awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is set to be officially launched on Monday by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya.

The unveiling of the report to the public comes after President Kenyatta received the report alongside his handshake partner and ODM leader Raila Odinga in Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday.

During the event, the President urged Kenyans to read and internalise the contents of the report before being misled by leaders.

He said the objective of BBI is to build a cohesive, equal and progressive nation adding that the process is open to all Kenyans.

President Kenyatta cautioned the political class against politicizing the report by creating contestations but instead work towards improving its contents for posterity.

The ODM leader said that the BBI process will provide a solution to most of the challenges facing Kenyans like corruption, ensure inclusivity, unite the country, create opportunities for all and ensure safety and security to all Kenyans.

Stakeholders in various sectors in the country have also called for inclusivity in the BBI debate that is like to centre stage in the coming weeks after the official unveiling by the President.

Across the political divide, a section of leaders in the country have poked holes in the document saying it does not address the issues facing mwananchi but contains recommendations around the governance of the country.

They criticized some of the BBI recommendations saying they need to be re-looked into to ensure they correspond with the interests of Kenyans.