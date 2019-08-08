All is set for Mount Kenya University 16th graduation ceremony

Security is tight ahead of Mount Kenya University 16th graduation ceremony set for Friday 9th at the MKU happy valley graduation pavilion, the security committee has confirmed.

Thika West Assistant County Commissioner David Tegutura and Thika West Deputy Sub-County Commander Bernard Ayoo have assured those attending the graduation ceremony of their security but also urged them to partner with the police in case of any issue that would need to be attended to.

Tegutura however warned graduands and journalists covering the event that they must follow the laid down security arrangements saying those who don’t risks being kicked out of the graduation pavilion and locked up.

Speaking during the rehearsal where the graduands were briefed of what is expected of them, Tegutura said any breach of security will not be entertained and urged journalists to be at their designated press gallery.

Journalists will also be expected to carry their press tags as well as accreditation from the university.

He said they will not allow the use of drones saying they are likely to cause confusion and anxiety.

Tegutura also called on the graduands to ensure their relatives who will travel for the graduation are safe and warned them to stay in groups and to avoid isolated areas.

According to MKU VC Prof. Stanley Waudo, a total of 6666 graduands will be conferred with degrees, Diplomas and certificates in various fields.

The graduands are from Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda among other nationalities where MKU has set up campuses.

University of London Educationist & Researcher Prof. Raymond Macharia will be the Chief Guest while philanthropist Dr. David Charles Mulli will deliver the keynote speech.

The ceremony will be presided by the University Chancellor, Prof. John Struthers.