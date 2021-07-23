All is set for Olympics kick off

by Maxwell Wasike

It’s all set for the official opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Olympics Games which makes a return after 4 years .

The Summer games will officially start Friday, July 23 with the traditional Opening Ceremony a year after having been canceled due to the global pandemic.

While the International Olympic Committee[IOC] establishes a very strict format for these sports events, the empty stadium, as well as the implementation of two representatives per nation will differentiate this year’s proceedings in Tokyo.

Kenya which is among the able participants will have its representatives taking on the stage while donning Maasai African print during the  ceremony.

The Kenyan team of 89 include 49 women, their largest female contingent at any Olympics as it is the second time that women have outnumbered men.

At the last Tokyo Games in 1964, the team of 37 did not include a single woman but did feature the legendary Kip Keino at his first Olympics.

Then, the Kenyan flag was carried by sprinter Seraphino Antao, a double gold medallist at the 1962 Commonwealth Games.

There are 206 countries in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which means the ever dominating  Team USA athletes won’t be the only competitors vying for their place in the history books.

  

