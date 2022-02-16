All is set for Speaker Muturi’s endorsement as DP presidential flagbearer

Preparations are in high gear for the inauguration of Speaker Justin Muturi as the Democratic Party Presidential candidate on Sunday.

Muturi’s Director of Presidential election Joe Mathai and Democratic Party Secretary General Shukri Haji say all is set for the event where DP delegates will unveil Muturi as their preferred candidate and bless him to seek the highest office in the and.

The two spoke at the JB Muiruri Centre in Nairobi where they exuded confidence that the presidency narrative on favourites will change once Muturi enters the race officially.

Mathai said, “The snow on Mt Kenya will melt on Sunday. Expect campaign heat as not seen in recent times.”

He said they have invited various guests for the inauguration hinting at the possibility of a surprise prominent guest at the Bomas of Kenya.

Haji said all the organs of the party, that was once led by former President Mwai Kibaki, have been activated to work for the Muturi campaign.

“We are returning this Party to the glory days of former President Kibaki. We are going to win the presidency with DP,” He said.

Speaker Muturi has maintained he will be on the ballot in August 2022, saying Mt Kenya region should not be considered for a Deputy President post with its large voting block.

He has called on leaders from the region to unite under one party and prioritize the needs of their people first.