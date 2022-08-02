All loopholes to interfere with polls sealed, Ruto says

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential flag bearer William Ruto now says attempts to manipulate the outcome of next week’s general elections will not succeed.

The United Democratic Alliance candidate instead says all gaps have been shut and the poll, where he is set to go head to head with Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga, will be conducted in a free and fair environment.

Ruto alleged that his opponents have been plotting to use local administrators to interfere with the eagerly-awaited polls.

“Azimio have hit a dead end, and have been contemplating irregularities, but all loopholes have been sealed,” Ruto said in Nyeri

The DP insists that the national government administrative officers, especially chiefs and their assistants, ought to steer clear of politics even as he assured them that their jobs were safe.

“Chiefs are officers of the government of Kenya. Chiefs are working for all Kenyans without fear or favour, religion or political persuasion,” he charged

He claims that Azimio wanted to incorporate some chiefs into ‘buying national ID cards’ from the alliance’s support base. He said plans to use them to sabotage elections will fail.

“Azimio should leave chiefs alone. They work for all of us as Kenyans. But we are happy that they have assured us they will be fair, and I am sure we will beat them next week,” he said

Ruto led Kenya Kwanza leaders to campaigns in Narumoru, Nyeri, and Karatina towns in Nyeri County and in Muranga town.

The team promised to improve the economy and lives of Kenyans if they ascend to power.

“The Kenya Kwanza manifesto is an empowerment blueprint for the people of Kenya,” Ruto said

Ruto urged his supporters to maintain peace before, during, and after the election while exuding confidence of trouncing his opponents.