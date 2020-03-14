All nightclubs in Mombasa to be closed for 30 days

Nightclubs in Mombasa County have been closed for the next 30 days as a measure to prevent spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Joho said all bars and restaurants will only be allowed to run until 11pm with minimized music and dance.

Briefing the media in Mombasa Saturday, the committee the joint committee on corona virus in Mombasa chaired by both Mombasa county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and Governor Ali Hassan Joho came up with six point mitigation measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease should there be an outbreak in the county.

They resolved to suspend prison visits for the next 30 days.

They also minimized hospital visits for the sick to only two immediate family members while all inter schools functions, public gatherings, meetings or events have since been suspended.

Interagency, inter institution and inter-religious meetings have also been suspended in the coastal city with immediate effect.

The committee has since embarked on door to door public sensitization exercise on hygiene and has directed religious institutions and hotels to provide worshipers and clients with sanitizers, soap and clean water for hand washing.

The Committee also resolved that Likoni ferry crossing where multitudes of people embark on transit provide hand washing facilities on both sides. This will be enforced by Mombasa inspectorate and the National Youth service (NYS) immediately.

The SGR will provide passengers with sanitizers with NYS tasked to enforce this directive while all markets and slums will be engaged in aggressive hand washing campaigns.

The directive came a day after Kenya confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 disease.

Early in February, a suspected case of the virus was reported in the county but tested negative for the virus after diagnosis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed Kenya’s first case on Friday. The government also said it had traced all contacts the patient made since her arrival.

Elsewhere, the Catholic church has urged its bishops to observe the set guidelines to reduce Coronavirus spread.

They have been told to wash hands during Mass celebrations that involve coming in close contact.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops General Secretary, Daniel Rono, said similar strict measures will be followed before carrying out any assistance on the altar by the servers and ministers.

Rono also said Holy Water may be removed temporarily but Christians can carry it for use at home.

Handshakes have also been banned and faithful urged to wave instead during the exchange of peace in the middle of Mass.Until the Coronavirus threat is over, priests have been asked to give the eucharist on the hand, not the mouth as has been the norm.

