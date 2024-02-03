There are 596 competitors on the start list, with the 10km senior men receiving the most entrants (207), while the 10km senior women has attracted 151 athletes.

The Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour returns on Saturday, February 3rd, to Lobo Village, Kapseret, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

This year’s edition, which marks three years since Kenya was given the honor of hosting the gold-label cross-country tour, will be critical for Kenyan athletes.

Kenyan competitors will compete for six spots in each race to represent the country in the Africa Cross Country Championships, which will be held later this month in Tunis, Tunisia.

The day’s program will begin with Kids Athletics (8-16 years old) participating in distances ranging from 500m to 2km, followed by Masters (50-60 years old) running 1km.

The men’s and women’s 2km relay will be the last local event before the four international events, which begin early in the afternoon with 6km under 20 women and 8km under 20 men.

The program will conclude with senior women’s and men’s races, followed by an award ceremony and the selection of Kenya’s squad for the Africa Cross Country Championships.

There are 596 competitors on the start list, with the 10km senior men receiving the most entrants (207), while the 10km senior women has attracted 151 athletes.

The 6km and 8km under20 competitions included 122 and 116 women,respectively.

Kenyan athletes that will compete will use the event to prepare for national cross country trials set for 9th of next month at Ruiru Prisons Staff Training College.

The total prize pool will be Ksh 15.2 million.