All safe after forced landing by Kenyan plane in Somalia – Authorities

A Kenyan passenger plane with 41 people on board made an emergency landing in Burahache, Somalia Wednesday morning.

Confirming the incident, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the aircraft with registration number 5Y-GRS, operated by SkyWard Express Ltd, crash landed at a closed runway, in an airstrip that is very close to Elwak and the Kenya – Somalia border at 9:20am.

KCAA disclose that apart from the 37 passengers, all the crew including two pilots were unhurt and were safely evacuated from the debris.

“All persons who were on board the aircraft are safe and no injuries were reported.” the authority said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenya aviation regulator indicated that the cause of the emergency landing remains unknown but disclosed that the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority is already under instructions to conduct investigations on the incident.