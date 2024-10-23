All set ahead of 21st Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

A total of 25,000 runners will take part in this year’s edition of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon scheduled this Sunday, October 27th in Nairobi.

The race which will be run along Southern Bypass will be flagged off at Uhuru Gardens along Lan’gata Road.

A total of 204 elite runners will participate in the full marathon and the half Marathon with the rest of the participants spread across the other four categories which include the 21km wheel chair race, the 10km and 5km fun races respectively.

“We assure all participants that the event will run smoothly with minimal disruptions. The start and finish times have been meticulously planned for a well-organized race. Our race technical director, supported by dedicated route marshals and strategically placed CCTV cameras, will oversee the entire course, ensuring a world-class marathon experience. As we celebrate our 21st anniversary, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards and delivering a memorable experience for everyone involved,” said Peter Gitau, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee.

The full marathon is set to start at 6.00am while the half marathon is slated an hour later, the 10km and 5km races are set to begin at 8.45am and 10.00am respectively.

Southern bypass and other roads are expected to be closed from 11pm Saturday to Sunday 1pm hence disrupting traffic.

Superintendent of Police in charge of Road Traffic Safety, Benard Otieno, assured the public that measures have been taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the event.

“We wish to inform the public that the Southern Bypass will be temporarily closed from Saturday at 11 PM until Sunday at 1 PM for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. We urge motorists to cooperate with traffic authorities and use alternative routes during this period to minimize inconvenience. Our top priority is ensuring a safe and seamless experience for everyone. To support this, we have deployed 136 police officers, 30 DCI personnel, and 80 traffic officers to manage safety and maintain a smooth flow of traffic,” said Mr. Otieno.

First place finishers in the 42km race will receive Ksh.2M while second and third placed runners will be awarded Ksh.1M and Ksh.500,000 respectively.

Alternative Routes

Drivers traveling from Karen to Kikuyu will need to use Dagoretti Road, while those heading from Karen to Mombasa Road via the Southern Bypass should take Lang’ata Road instead.

Motorists traveling from Kikuyu to Dagoretti will still have access to the Southern Bypass, as will those commuting from Karen (Karinde) to Kikuyu, who can connect through Dagoretti Road.

For drivers moving from Lenana (Ngong Road) to Kikuyu, Waiyaki Way will serve as the primary route, accessible via either Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road.

Traffic from Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road will be rerouted through Karen Road onto Lang’ata Road, although trailers and lorries will remain on Waiyaki Way.