All set ahead of 4th Rwanda Epic  Cycling race

The fourth edition of Rwanda Epic Cycling race is scheduled 21ST-25TH October in Rwanda. The annual mountain cycling race will consist of five stages covering a total of 300km including 5000m of climbing.

The event includes an urban prologue in Kigali Fazendha, a tough queen stage that starts at Nyirangarama, 2 days in Musanze district and an exciting final stage that starts in Nyabihu and ends at Lake Kivu.

The challenging terrain that cyclists will take on reflects Rwanda’s reputation as the “Land of a Thousand Hills’, making the race a true test of endurance.

Riders from more than 20 countries – including Rwanda, Germany, Belgium, Kenya, Spain, South Africa, UK, Slovakia, Czech Republic, DRC, France, Italy, Netherlands, USA, have registered for the event.