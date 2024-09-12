All set ahead of 7-goal tourney at Nairobi Polo Club

The Nairobi Polo Club will host the 7 goal polo tournament this weekend with organisers expressing the readiness to host the tournament.

All teams competing will be handicapped at a combined handicap of 6, ensuring close and competitive matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The tournament marks the third event of the nine-series 2024/2025 Nairobi Polo Season.

SBM Bank Kenya’s polo team is among the top contenders expected to feature at the tournament led by their key player Mauricio Andre .

SBM emerged victorious in last weekend’s Kenya International 6-Goal Tournament after defeating Turkish Airlines 7F-7.

Tournament partners SBM Bank Kenya expressed their delight of supporting the tournament that’s expected to draw stiff competition.

“We are thrilled to support another exciting edition of the Nairobi Polo Club 7-Goal Tournament. Polo has a special place in Kenya’s sporting culture, and it is our pleasure to help nurture both the sport and the talents involved. We look forward to an exhilarating weekend filled with great competition and camaraderie,” said Head of Marketing and Communication at SBM Bank Kenya, Magdalene Mulandi.