All set ahead of East Africa Golf tour finale

Stage is set ahead of the culmination of the East Africa golf tour scheduled Friday at the par 72 Karen Country Club.

Tour organisers KCB has announcrd partnership with global payment tech firm Mastercard ahead of the finale.

The 8-month long amateur series has drawn together a field of 142 golfers from Kenya, and the East African region who will be battling for the KShs. 1 million grand prize while the winning team will also get a chance to participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the Vipingo Ridge in Malindi, Kilifi County.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru spoke of the partnershil“We as KCB have a long and good relationship with Mastercard. Most recently, we rolled out the World Elite Exclusive Credit Card that offers premium and private banking customers a range of market-exclusive benefits, privileges, and experiences. We are excited to join hands once again for the 2023 KCB East Africa Golf Tour Grand Finale that marks an end to a series that has been a huge success.”

The tourney has traversed Vetlab Sports Club, Eldoret Golf Club, Limuru Golf Club, Railway Golf Club, Kakamega Golf Club, Nyanza Golf Club, Thika Sports Club, Nyeri Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge, Kitale Golf Club, Machakos Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Nyali Golf Club, and Nandi Bears Golf Club in the Kenyan edition.

Beulah City, an organization committed to providing investment-grade real estate and urban residential developments to the Kenyan market has sponsored a hole in one award.