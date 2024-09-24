All set as ICC Challenge League A matches bat off in Nairobi

Preparations for the opening round of the ICC Challenge league A matches are complete.

The 6 nation tournament will be held from tomorrow September 25th to October 5th at Nairobi Gymkhana and Ruaraka Sports Grounds,Nairobi.

Kenya will play host to the first round of the men’s Cricket World Cup challenge league A matches with a World cup ticket at stake.

Kenya will face Papua New Guinea, Kuwait, Jersey Denmark and Qatar three times over the next two years, with each side playing one another once in each tournament. Two top sides will progress to the next stage of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Kenya will begin their quest against Jersey on Wednesday at Ruraka Sports Club before facing Denmark four days later.

Kenya will meet Kuwait in their third game on October 2nd before taking on Qatar a day later and end their campaign against Papua New Guinea on Saturday, October 5th.