All set for 50th edition of Concour D’Elegance

Stage is set for the 50th edition of Concour D’Elegance, a classic car extravaganza, scheduled September 25th at Ngong Race Course, Nairobi.

Organisers, Alfa Romeo Owners club announced this year’s event has attracted 120 participants, 70 cars and 40 motorcycles. Cars will be categorized in 12 divisions while the motor cycles will contain 8 categories.

“Reaching this monumental landmark of 50 years is extremely gratifying for us as Alfa Romeo Club as we continue to ensure the love for classic cars is expressed through this prestigious event,”, remarked Peter Wanday, Alfa Romeo Owners Club Chairman.

He added “2022 marks 50 years for the classic event, one of the standout classic and vintage Leisure motorsport events in the world that see representation from across the world 30 International participants expected for the Golden Jubilee Edition”.

Meanwhile the organizers received boost from KBL who announced their partnership to help promote responsible drinking and behaviour within the sport.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnership, EABL Group Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti said

“Concours d’elegance is one of the most exciting motorsport events in the calendar year. It brings together the best of both motorsport worlds.The thrill of vehicles and love of classic vehicles.

He added “This year, as KBL we come on board for the event through our brand Whitecap which mirrors the goals and objectives of the classic event. We strive to create world class experiences which we feel Concours D’elegance has repeatedly done over the past 50 years.”

The Entries

The field is limited to 70 cars and 40 motorcycles on a first come first served basis. The entries in the Concours are of a high standard. Among the past overall car winners are a 1928 Chevrolet, a 1928 Ford, a 1926 Fiat, a 1934 Alvis Firefly, a 1934 Railton, a 1951 Daimler DB 18 Barker and a 1952 MGTD.

In recent years, the overall motorcycle winners have been a 1941 Indian Scout, a 1937 Moto Guzzi, a 1930 Ivory Calthorpe, a 1925 DKW, a 1922 Douglas 4HP and a 1915 Indian Model B.

Method of Judging

Judging is based entirely on cleanliness and condition and there are bonus points for age. As the Concours is open to all makes and types of cars and motorcycles, it is not possible to assess originality and this characteristic is not taken into consideration.